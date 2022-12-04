comscore Construction to resume on Mandarin Oriental Honolulu luxury tower
Construction to resume on Mandarin Oriental Honolulu luxury tower

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  Mana'olana Partners announced last week that work on its 37-story project featuring 99 residential condos and 125 hotel units under the Hong Kong-based Mandarin Oriental hotel brand will resume this month with preparation of an environmental site assessment followed by construction likely to begin after March and finish in 2025.

    Mana‘olana Partners announced last week that work on its 37-story project featuring 99 residential condos and 125 hotel units under the Hong Kong-based Mandarin Oriental hotel brand will resume this month with preparation of an environmental site assessment followed by construction likely to begin after March and finish in 2025.

A developer plans to start building a $650 million luxury hotel and condominium tower across from the Hawai‘i Convention Center next year following a three-year delay influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

