‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign for University of Hawaii breaks records

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Foundation’s “Giving Tuesday” campaign raised $514,266 in donations, more than double last year’s take, the university announced. Read more

