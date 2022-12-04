‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign for University of Hawaii breaks records

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Foundation’s “Giving Tuesday” campaign raised $514,266 in donations, more than double last year’s take, the university announced.

In addition, this year’s 1,960 donors represent a 60% increase over the number in 2021.

The annual campaign by the nonprofit foundation benefits students, faculty, research and programs at the 10-campus public university system.

The total amount raised includes nearly $70,000 from 24 matching funds given as personal donations from campus administrators, alumni and friends of UH. It also includes $31,500 from seven “challenges,” including $25,000 from UH President David Lassner, who had pledged the personal gift once the number of donors surpassed 1,500.

“It’s amazing what the UH community can do when we pull together to support the students, faculty and researchers at our university — we really are stronger together,” Tim Dolan, UH vice president of advancement and UH Foundation CEO, said in reference to the campaign’s “Stronger Together” theme.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the 1,960 donors,” Dolan continued, via a news release. “Every single gift makes an impact and we thank each and every one of you.”

The campaign’s third year continued its dramatic momentum: Last year’s “Giving Tuesday” event for UH raised $245,639 from 1,209 donors, and that was more than triple the sum of the foundation’s inaugural “Giving Tuesday” in 2020.

When asked how much of the donations would go to overhead costs, Margot Schrire, the foundation’s associate vice president of communications and external relations, said approximately 5%. ”Between 94% and 95% of all donated money will go directly to support our students, faculty and researchers,” she said.