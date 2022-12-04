comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority emails show contract process concerns
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority emails show contract process concerns

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Persistent questions loom over the controversial procurement process for HTA’s top business contract, which is now heading into a second year of uncertainty, and perhaps a third solicitation. Public records show that there were flaws in the process from the start. Read more

Previous Story
Fourth official charged in wastewater bribery scheme

Scroll Up