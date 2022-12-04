South Korean lawmaker meets with military and Hawaii officials
Cho Haejin, chair of the South Korean National Assembly’s intelligence committee, met with several officials, including U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. John Aquilino, during his weeklong visit to Hawaii.
South Korean lawmaker Cho Haejin met with Hawaii’s Korean-born lieutenant governor-elect Sylvia Luke to discuss Hawaii’s role in the U.S.-Korea alliance and North Korean missile threats.