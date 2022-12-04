David Shapiro: With David Ige, what we saw was usually what we got
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
10:43 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week on April 29.
