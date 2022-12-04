comscore David Shapiro: With David Ige, what we saw was usually what we got
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: With David Ige, what we saw was usually what we got

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week on April 29.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week on April 29.

A fair summary of David Ige’s eight years as Hawaii’s governor is that he didn’t promise much and didn’t deliver much. Read more

Previous Story
Fourth official charged in wastewater bribery scheme

Scroll Up