Waianae Coast pig farmer fights for livelihood against landlord
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:02 p.m.
LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Matthew and June Reyes look over photos of the pigs that have died due to dehydration after their landlord cut the water line to their farm.
Some of the few remaining pigs at Matthew and June Reyes’ Maili farm. They struggled to keep the pigs and their pens clean for months without running water due to their landlord’s cutting the water line.