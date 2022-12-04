comscore Waianae Coast pig farmer fights for livelihood against landlord
Hawaii News

Waianae Coast pig farmer fights for livelihood against landlord

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Matthew and June Reyes look over photos of the pigs that have died due to dehydration after their landlord cut the water line to their farm.

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the few remaining pigs at Matthew and June Reyes’ Maili farm. They struggled to keep the pigs and their pens clean for months without running water due to their landlord’s cutting the water line.

A 55-year-old Waianae Coast pig farmer who filed a petition to the state’s highest court for help to save his livestock and his livelihood said he’s not giving up the fight despite being rejected by the Hawaii Supreme Court. Read more

