comscore No. 7-ranked Kamehameha closes out tourney with win
No. 7-ranked Kamehameha closes out tourney with win

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Freshman Nihoa Dunn scored 16 points and Kya Kanoho tallied 15 as No. 7-ranked Kamehameha closed out its I Mua Invitational with a 52-35 win over Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday. Read more

