No. 7-ranked Kamehameha closes out tourney with win

Freshman Nihoa Dunn scored 16 points and Kya Kanoho tallied 15 as No. 7-ranked Kamehameha closed out its I Mua Invitational with a 52-35 win over Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday.

Kanoho made three 3-pointers. Kamehameha improved to 8-2 overall.

Keanu Huihui led KS-Hawaii (4-6) with 19 points and Maela Honma tallied 11.

Kamehameha finished the tournament with a 3-0 record. No. 3 Maryknoll (8-1) also finished with a 3-0 mark.

In other I Mua games, Maryknoll routed Kaiser, 62-23; No. 9 Waiakea defeated Kahuku, 63-43; and Radford finished 2-1 in the tourney with a 55-28 win over Kamehameha I-AA.

Thursday's scores

No. 3 Maryknoll 38, Kamehameha-Hawaii 35
> MS: Ciera Tugade-Agasiva 8, Taimane Faleafine-Auwae 7. KSH: Keanu Huihui 17, Maela Honma 14.

No. 7 Kamehameha 57, No. 9 Waiakea 53
> KS: Nihoa Dunn 12, Rylee Paranada 12. WAIK: Korrilyn Fernandez 14, Jolie Mantz 14, Pua Herrington 12, Ava Santos 10.

Radford 49, Kahuku 37
> RAD: Mailana Mattos 16, Jirah Villanueva 16, KAH: Mele Taumoepeau 11, Tu'isila Wily-Ava 11.

Kaiser 58, Kamehameha I-AA 42
> KAIS: Alexus Ma'ae 22, Jaime Kimura 11. KS2: Keira Navarro 11.

Friday's scores

Kamehameha-Hawaii 45, Radford 43
> KSH: Maela Honma 20, Keanu Huihui 13. RAD: Mailana Mattos 12, McKenzie McCormick 11, Jirah Villanueva 10.

No. 3 Maryknoll 50, No. 9 Waiakea 27
> MS: Taimane Faleafine-Auwae 16, Ciera Tugade-Agasiva 13. WAIK: Pua Herrington 17.

Kamehameha I-AA vs. Kahuku, 6:30 pm

No. 7 Kamehameha 65, Kaiser 27
> KS: Nihoa Dunn 18, Kya Kanoho 10, Mikylah Labanon 10. KAIS: Jaime Kimura 8.