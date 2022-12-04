comscore Punahou getting deeper with addition of football players
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou getting deeper with addition of football players

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Tucker Lam scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half as No. 3 Punahou fought off No. 5 Mililani 74-56 on the final day of the James Alegre Invitational boys basketball tournament. Read more

Win over Sacred Hearts shows Waimea basketball girls can compete

