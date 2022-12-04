Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 4, 2022 Today Updated 12:27 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled PADDDLING ILH Boys Varsity I Winner: Punahou (Matias Durkin, Jack Kilpatrick, Stryker Scales, Sebastian Ako, Nick Johnston, and Merrick Hemmings) 1. Punahou 25:20:00 2. Kamehameha 26:03:00 3. Mid-Pacific 27:09:00 4. ’Iolani 27:40:00 5. Saint Louis 28:04:00 6. Maryknoll 28:51:00 7. Pac-Five 30:34:00 8. Le Jardin DNR Girls Varsity I Winner: Kamehameha (Bethani “Mahie” Kaleleiki, Tessia Mauai, Shaye Kahoa, Kanaiaulani Aweau-Savusa, Alana Kincaid, and Roma Lerner) 1. Kamehameha 29:06:00 2. Punahou 29:42:00 3. Mid-Pacific 29:46:00 4. ’Iolani 30:29:00 5. Pac-Five 31:31:00 6. Le Jardin DNR Mixed Varsity Winner: Punahou (William Ancheta, Nanimauliloa “Liloa” Stowell, Mehana Paul, Spencer Niemann, Taylor Inouye, and Kanoelani “Kanoe” Sills) 1. Punahou 26:39:00 2. Kamehameha 27:13:00 3. ’Iolani 27:29:00 4. Damien 29:17:00 5. Le Jardin 29:33:00 6. Mid-Pacific 29:48:00 7. Pac-Five DNR Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 4, 2022