Scoreboard – Dec. 4, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

PADDDLING

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Winner: Punahou (Matias Durkin, Jack Kilpatrick, Stryker Scales, Sebastian Ako, Nick Johnston, and Merrick Hemmings)

1. Punahou 25:20:00

2. Kamehameha 26:03:00

3. Mid-Pacific 27:09:00

4. ’Iolani 27:40:00

5. Saint Louis 28:04:00

6. Maryknoll 28:51:00

7. Pac-Five 30:34:00

8. Le Jardin DNR

Girls Varsity I

Winner: Kamehameha (Bethani “Mahie” Kaleleiki, Tessia Mauai, Shaye Kahoa, Kanaiaulani Aweau-Savusa, Alana Kincaid, and Roma Lerner)

1. Kamehameha 29:06:00

2. Punahou 29:42:00

3. Mid-Pacific 29:46:00

4. ’Iolani 30:29:00

5. Pac-Five 31:31:00

6. Le Jardin DNR

Mixed Varsity

Winner: Punahou (William Ancheta, Nanimauliloa “Liloa” Stowell, Mehana Paul, Spencer Niemann, Taylor Inouye, and Kanoelani “Kanoe” Sills)

1. Punahou 26:39:00

2. Kamehameha 27:13:00

3. ’Iolani 27:29:00

4. Damien 29:17:00

5. Le Jardin 29:33:00

6. Mid-Pacific 29:48:00

7. Pac-Five DNR