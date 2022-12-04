Stanford libero Elena Oglivie enjoys comfort of family
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani alum Elena Oglivie, center, celebrated Stanford’s sweep of LSU on Saturday with family members. From left are aunty Susan Hankins, sister Ana, mother Helene and father Septimus.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree