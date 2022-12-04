Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 4, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Honolulu residents Peter, left, and Chip Watts
came across Ohana, a rental property management company, in Christchurch, New Zealand, in August.
Photo by Robert Watts.
Camp bartender and budding biologist Josephat Marcos stood ready to take orders at the Bila Shaka Mobile Bar at Njozi Camp in the northern Serengeti region of Tanzania, in July. Dan Maloney of Kapolei, who snapped the photo, wrote that bila shaka translates to “without doubt” in Swahili, adding that he taught them what shaka means in Hawaii.
Ron Paik of Makiki stopped for a bite at Ohana Poke in Bangkok in August. Paik wrote that the eatery is quite popular with locals and tourists alike. Photo by a restaurant sales clerk.