Letter: Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project

Richard Abe’s brilliant suggestion that we get past the whining and complete the Honolulu rail transit project as planned is braver and better than any I’ve heard on the topic (“Just resolve rail issues and complete project,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30). Read more

