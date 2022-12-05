Editorial | Letters Letter: Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Richard Abe’s brilliant suggestion that we get past the whining and complete the Honolulu rail transit project as planned is braver and better than any I’ve heard on the topic (“Just resolve rail issues and complete project,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Richard Abe’s brilliant suggestion that we get past the whining and complete the Honolulu rail transit project as planned is braver and better than any I’ve heard on the topic (“Just resolve rail issues and complete project,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30). Walter Wright Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Climate action needed now, for sake of isles’ youth