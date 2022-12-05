Letter: Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Richard Abe’s brilliant suggestion that we get past the whining and complete the Honolulu rail transit project as planned is braver and better than any I’ve heard on the topic (“Just resolve rail issues and complete project,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30).

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

