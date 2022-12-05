comscore Letter: World Cup can heighten domestic violence issues
Editorial | Letters

Letter: World Cup can heighten domestic violence issues

  • Today

The World Cup can be a time of celebration and joy, but for people who are being abused, it is a time of anxiety and fear. The World Cup just started, and we need to be aware of the dangers that come with it. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Traffic nightmare on North Shore

Scroll Up