Letter: World Cup can heighten domestic violence issues

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The World Cup can be a time of celebration and joy, but for people who are being abused, it is a time of anxiety and fear. The World Cup just started, and we need to be aware of the dangers that come with it. Read more

The World Cup can be a time of celebration and joy, but for people who are being abused, it is a time of anxiety and fear. The World Cup just started, and we need to be aware of the dangers that come with it.

Domestic abuse is one partner having controlling behavior. Types of abuse include emotional, physical, verbal, sexual and more.

The heightened emotions cause a rise in domestic abuse. The Women’s Aid Federation points out that the games do not cause abuse, but the increased emotion and alcohol consumption increases the severity of abuse.

Data from the University of Lancaster shows when England loses, domestic abuse incidents increase by 38%. When England wins, they grow by 26%.

As citizens, we need to be on high alert right now. If you or someone you know is being abused, report it at the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233).

Louisa Racsa

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter