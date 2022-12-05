comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority calls for special meeting on U.S. tourism contract
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority calls for special meeting on U.S. tourism contract

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 31 The multiyear U.S. tourism contract, worth $22.5 million the first year, was originally awarded in December 2021 to HVCB. It was later rescinded following an unresolved protest from CNHA.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 31

    The multiyear U.S. tourism contract, worth $22.5 million the first year, was originally awarded in December 2021 to HVCB. It was later rescinded following an unresolved protest from CNHA.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has called a special board meeting for Wednesday to discuss extending the U.S. tourism contract while it sorts out a procurement protest and other irregularities a week after a secret meeting with the outgoing governor and the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

Previous Story
‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign for University of Hawaii breaks records

Scroll Up