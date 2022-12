Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov.-elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke are scheduled to be sworn in to Hawaii’s highest offices today in an inauguration ceremony at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena to include the Royal Hawaiian Band, the Roosevelt High School String Quartet and the Hawaii National Guard Joint Color Guard &Royal Guard.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m., with Luke and Green scheduled to be sworn in at noon.

Doors open at 9 a.m., and parking is available at the Blaisdell Center and on adjacent streets.

​People attending the inauguration are asked to not bring backpacks or shopping bags, and all bags will be inspected.

Water bottles will permitted, but no food is allowed, along with prohibitions on signs and banners.

Aloha attire is encouraged.