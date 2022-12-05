NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Celebrated a contract extension with two tackles, one solo, in the loss to the Bills on Thursday. Tavai was rewarded with a two-year, $4 million deal on Tuesday.

“I’m happy as hell. I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me,” Tavai told Patriots.com. “It’s a big thing for me. It’s my second contract, and I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to keep playing football.”

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Missed practice on Friday with an illness going around the locker room but still made two tackles, one solo, in a loss to the Raiders.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Did not generate any statistics in the loss to the Raiders.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Arizona has a bye.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle in the loss to the Cowboys and was in on three tackles, two of them solo. Earlier in the week Buckner was selected as the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Booted field goals of 44 and 35 yards in the loss to the Browns.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Returned to the starting lineup at right guard in the loss to the Vikings.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Had another rough start in the loss to the Steelers, completing 13 of his 24 passes for 167 yards with a TD and an interception. He has had a QBR under 80 for two weeks in a row, the first time since 2018.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Went 18-for-33 for 295 yards and two touchdowns but struggled in the loss to the 49ers. He was sacked three times and threw two interceptions after a Miami record of 193 passes without one. He also lost a fumble on the strip sack, the first time he has turned the ball over three times in a game since his rookie season.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Assisted on a tackle in the win over the Falcons. Alualu wore special cleats to bring attention to colon cancer awareness, which his grandfather died of and his sister overcame.

“It means a lot to me,” Alualu told Steelers.com. “It’s one of those things where we do things that might seem small, trying to honor them, but speaking for my sister it meant the world to see her name last time I did this and see grandpa’s name on the shoe. … It made her smile and hoping my grandpa is doing the same. It makes it all the more worth it.”