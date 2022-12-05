comscore NFL Islanders
Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Celebrated a contract extension with two tackles, one solo, in the loss to the Bills on Thursday. Tavai was rewarded with a two-year, $4 million deal on Tuesday. Read more

