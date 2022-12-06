Letter: Shopping cart thefts raise prices of groceries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I know why grocery prices are so high. As I drove down King Street and then turned the corner onto Piikoi Street heading home, I saw countless homeless people with their possessions in shopping carts. Read more

I know why grocery prices are so high. As I drove down King Street and then turned the corner onto Piikoi Street heading home, I saw countless homeless people with their possessions in shopping carts. Stealing these carts from the markets results in passing on the costs through higher prices for customers. The unsightly carts parked along the street make our city look not good to visitors.

The city offers lots of housing to people who need help.

The ongoing theft of the carts should be a felony or misdemeanor. That would stop this illegal action. it is wrong for people to come to Hawaii, steal a cart and apply for welfare instead of working.

With less theft, prices will come down. Sooner or later the elected officials will do their jobs and pass legislation to stop this theft.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter