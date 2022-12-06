comscore Letter: Shopping cart thefts raise prices of groceries
Letter: Shopping cart thefts raise prices of groceries

I know why grocery prices are so high. As I drove down King Street and then turned the corner onto Piikoi Street heading home, I saw countless homeless people with their possessions in shopping carts. Read more

