On Friday Navy officials said there was no video footage of the toxic fire-suppression foam spilling last week near the Red Hill fuel storage facility, further upsetting all who worried about contamination of the nearby water aquifer. The next day, news of the video surfaced.

Now, the Navy says that video will not be released to the public — just to federal and state environmental regulators — claiming that doing so could impede its investigation into the incident. That brought quick critcism from many, in light of the Navy’s repeated promises to be more transparent.