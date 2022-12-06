A taste of caribbean cuisine
- By Nadine Kam
-
Dec. 6, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Mango Hennessy chicken wings ($15)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A flavorful start Jerk chicken with barbecue sauce ($25) is accompanied by cabbage slaw and sweet coconut-flavored rice and beans (not pictured).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Rasta pasta ($23) with salmon ($9 additional)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Lobster mac and cheese ($15)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Braised oxtails ($32)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree