comscore A taste of caribbean cuisine
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A taste of caribbean cuisine

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Dec. 6, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Mango Hennessy chicken wings ($15)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A flavorful start Jerk chicken with barbecue sauce ($25) is accompanied by cabbage slaw and sweet coconut-flavored rice and beans (not pictured).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Rasta pasta ($23) with salmon ($9 additional)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Lobster mac and cheese ($15)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Braised oxtails ($32)

I’ve been a big fan of jerk-marinated chicken since 1992, when I discovered a recipe from New York’s “King of Jerk,” Allan Vernon Read more

Previous Story
Fun, merry martinis
Next Story
An indulgent, creamy macaroni and cheese

Scroll Up