Basic and bold

Here’s a dish for anyone with a minimalist pantry. It relies on black pepper for just about all of its flavor and kick. You’d be surprised how much taste this very basic ingredient can yield.

The vegetables are basic as well, mainly just cabbage and carrots. Shiitake mushrooms are thrown in to keep the dish from being boring, but if those aren’t staples in your pantry, feel free to substitute with something else — broccoli, perhaps, or a colorful bell pepper.

The only other seasoning you need is something salty — a vegetarian stir-fry sauce, if you have it; soy sauce if you don’t.

The amount of pepper is easily adjusted at the end if you find you’d like more spiciness, or if your pepper shaker has simply lost some of its punch over time.

Peppery Cabbage Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces rice vermicelli noodles

• 8 medium-size dry shiitake mushrooms

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 medium-size carrots, thinly sliced

• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

• 1 medium onion, sliced

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian stir-fry sauce (sold in most supermarkets) or soy sauce

• 1 pound head cabbage (about 1/2 medium head), cut in bite-size chunks

Directions:

Cover noodles in cold water, soak at least 1 hour, until soft (if pressed for time, use hot water). Soak shiitakes in hot water until rehydrated. Slice mushrooms; reserve soaking liquid. Set aside.

Bring 4 cups water to boil, then keep at a simmer as you proceed with the stir-frying.

Heat oil in skillet or wok; add carrots. Stir-fry until slightly tender. Sprinkle with pepper. Add 2 cups simmering water, onions, mushrooms and mushroom soaking liquid.

Simmer 3-4 minutes, until vegetables are tender, then add remaining hot water.

Drain noodles and add to pan. Add more water if needed to keep noodles immersed. Add stir-fry sauce.

Simmer 3 minutes, then add cabbage. Taste and add more soy sauce or pepper, if needed.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including extra sauce): 230 calories, 6 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.