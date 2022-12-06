Tantalizing thai cuisine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving authentic Thai food, look no further than The Elephant Shack. The business — which has locations both in Sunset Beach and Kakaako — just moved its Kakaako location to Kewalo Basin, per business founder Kevin Sutavee.

“We started The Elephant Truck in 2012 on the North Shore, and we recently moved our Kakaako store from 971 Kawaiahao St. to 1011 Ala Moana Blvd.,” he confirms. “Now, we’re called The Elephant Shack.”

When it comes to Thai food, Sutavee says The Elephant Shack’s cuisine is “the bomb.com.” Popular dishes range from pad Thai ($16) and panang curry ($16) to pad dee mao ($16.50) — featuring fresh, wide noodles — and papaya salad ($9).

“Our kapow ($16), shrimp pad thai ($20) and yum pla ($16) are all bestsellers,” Sutavee says. “Kapow is minced chicken in our kapow sauce with local Thai basil, long beans and a wok-fried egg on top. Shrimp pad thai features our house recipe pad thai sauce with local bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. Meanwhile, yum pla is fried fish with local cilantro and green onions, as well as tomato and red onions, finished with chile-lime jus — it’s a house recipe.”

The Elephant Shack’s Sunset Beach location is open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, while its Kakaako spot is open 5-10 p.m. daily.

“These hours may change, but look at our website for updates,” Sutavee says. “Many of our customers order ahead using our free app, 808elephant (found in the App Store), or on our website. You can also order for delivery via UberEats in town.”

The Elephant Shack

Sunset Beach and Kakaako locations

Web: 808elephant.com

Instagram: @theelephantshack

How to order: In person or via app (808elephant) or online

How to pay: Credit cards