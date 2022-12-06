Dec. 7 anniversary events planned

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week the Navy and the National Park Service will hold several ceremonies to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, bringing the United States into World War II.

“The goal of the commemoration and supplemental events is to ensure that future generations will understand the everlasting legacy of those who perished and those who fought and sacrificed throughout the war,” the NPS said in a media release. “The commemoration also highlights the importance of the peace and reconciliation that we continue to reach for as we strive to create an improved future together.”

The main ceremony will be held Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial at 7:30 a.m. and will have a theme of “everlasting legacy.”

The Navy also will hold ceremonies that are open to anyone with base access on Ford Island at the USS Utah Memorial at 5 p.m. today and the USS Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Outside of Pearl Harbor, 50 for the Fallen, a group of active-duty special operations troops, veterans and civilians, will ruck-march 50 miles around Oahu, ending at Pearl Harbor in commemoration of the attack while supporting Ho‘ola na Pua, a local nonprofit working to end child sex trafficking and exploitation. Master Sgt. Chad Conley will lead the group beginning in Kane­ohe today at 12:30 p.m. and ending at Pearl Harbor on Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

On Wednesday night the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade will be held in Waikiki. An opening ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Fort DeRussy Park, and the parade will begin at 6 pm. on Kalakaua Avenue.

Star-Advertiser staff contributed to this report.