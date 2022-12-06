comscore Dec. 7 anniversary events planned
Hawaii News

Dec. 7 anniversary events planned

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

This week the Navy and the National Park Service will hold several ceremonies to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, bringing the United States into World War II. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Fong and Daniel Chong

Scroll Up