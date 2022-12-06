comscore Fired HCCC guard sentenced to 8 years in prison
Hawaii News

Fired HCCC guard sentenced to 8 years in prison

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

A former Hawaii Community Correctional Center guard was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi for his role in a prison yard beating that left an inmate with a broken nose, jaw and eye socket. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Fong and Daniel Chong

Scroll Up