comscore Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance
Hawaii News

Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in Hawaii is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from Kaiser Permanente to the Hawaii Medical Service Association due to the protracted strike by Kaiser’s mental health clinicians. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Fong and Daniel Chong

Scroll Up