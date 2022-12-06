New Hawaii gubernatorial leadership takes the reins
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Gov. Josh Green shook hands with Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald after being sworn in to office during Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green, left, wife Jaime and their children Maia and Sam applauded during Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke reacts after being sworn into office during an inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.
