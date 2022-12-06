comscore Luke roasts Hawaii politicians, herself, on first day on the job
Luke roasts Hawaii politicians, herself, on first day on the job

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke shook hands with Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald after being sworn in to office Monday.

Hawaii’s new Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke mapped out a serious plan to help Hawaii’s youngest get an early education and to bring high-speed internet to remote communities across the state — but first, minutes into her first day on the job Monday, she poked some fun. Read more

