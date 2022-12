Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IQ 360, a women- and minority-­owned business communication consultancy, has hired Anna Fong as a senior digital designer in its Honolulu office. Read more

>> IQ 360, a women- and minority-­owned business communication consultancy, has hired Anna Fong as a senior digital designer in its Honolulu office. Fong has 13 years of experience as a user experience designer. Fong previously served as a website designer at Bank of Hawaii. She has also held design positions at RevaComm, Sullivan Family of Companies and Anthology Marketing Group.

>> Pearlridge Center has announced the appointment of Daniel Chong as marketing director. Chong has a broad marketing background in digital strategy, communications, direct mail and graphic design. Most recently, he served as marketing manager at E.A. Buck Financial Services. Other former positions include strategic marketing and communications manager at The Salvation Army Hawaiian &Pacific Islands.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.