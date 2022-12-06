comscore Chaminade ends season in AVCA Top 25
Chaminade ends season in AVCA Top 25

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 24 in the final edition of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll, released Monday. Read more

Jerry Campany: Women might see monetary incentive in pugilistic pursuits
Scoreboard – Dec. 6, 2022

