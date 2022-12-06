Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade ends season in AVCA Top 25 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 24 in the final edition of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll, released Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 24 in the final edition of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll, released Monday. It marks just the second time in Chaminade program history that the team has finished the season in the final AVCA poll, with the Silverswords last achieving the feat in 2004. Chaminade finished the year with a record of 26-8, the second most wins in program history. The two-time defending Pacific West Conference champions advanced to the NCAA Division II West Region championship after upsetting top-seeded Alaska Anchorage and No. 4 seed Cal Poly Pomona, becoming the first No. 8 seed to knock out the top seed since Utah Tech, then known as Dixie State, did so in 2014. The Silverswords fell one win short of a berth in the NCAA final eight. Previous Story Jerry Campany: Women might see monetary incentive in pugilistic pursuits Next Story Scoreboard – Dec. 6, 2022