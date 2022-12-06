Chaminade ends season in AVCA Top 25

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 24 in the final edition of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll, released Monday.

It marks just the second time in Chaminade program history that the team has finished the season in the final AVCA poll, with the Silverswords last achieving the feat in 2004.

Chaminade finished the year with a record of 26-8, the second most wins in program history. The two-time defending Pacific West Conference champions advanced to the NCAA Division II West Region championship after upsetting top-seeded Alaska Anchorage and No. 4 seed Cal Poly Pomona, becoming the first No. 8 seed to knock out the top seed since Utah Tech, then known as Dixie State, did so in 2014. The Silverswords fell one win short of a berth in the NCAA final eight.