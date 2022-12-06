Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 6, 2022 Today Updated 9:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Mililani at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow). WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College women: exhibition, UNLV vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. SOCCER OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kalani (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kalaheo (boys varsity at 4 p.m.). Previous Story Boys basketball top 10: No. 1 Maryknoll will face more tests Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 6, 2022