Scoreboard – Dec. 6, 2022

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Mililani at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: exhibition, UNLV vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kalani (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kalaheo (boys varsity at 4 p.m.).