Today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the 81st anniversary of Japan’s aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941. The bombing of the harbor and its horrific toll brought the United States into World War II; its commemoration is meant to ensure that succeeding generations know the legacy of those who fought and died in the war, as well as the value the U.S. and Japan now place in peace and reconciliation.

Public ceremonies today are at 7:30 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and at 4:30 p.m. at Waikiki’s Fort DeRussy Park, followed at 6 p.m. by the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade down Kalakaua Avenue.