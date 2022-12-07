comscore Editorial: Strong ethics rules for public officials
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Strong ethics rules for public officials

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

In 2022, criminal acts involving public officials “became one of the most glaring and embarrassing societal concerns in Hawaii,” the Commission to Increase Standards of Conduct bluntly states, as indicators of “deep-rooted systemic and institutional problems.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Green, Luke have a running start

Scroll Up