2 Oahu homicide cases under investigation
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GARY TANOUYE
Mike Chu
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A man was assaulted by five people early Tuesday morning at 2240 Kuhio Avenue and later died.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree