Blackened Canteen rite at Pearl Harbor marks peace offering

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM American and Japanese delegates held a ceremony and poured bourbon from a fire-charred World War II canteen into the water from the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Bishop Shojun Tanaka of Tendai Mission of Hawai‘i led a prayer.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM American and Japanese delegates held a ceremony and poured bourbon from a fire-charred World War II canteen into the water from the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday. At top are Consul General Yutaka Aoki, left, Japanese Consulate; Dr. Hiroya Sugano, director general of the Zero Fighter Admirers Association of Japan; retired Air Force Gen. Raymond Johns Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Sams III, director, National Parks Service.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM In the second row, are Pearl Harbor survivors Herb Elfring, left, and Jack Holder.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shaking hands as an act of peace and goodwill are Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Masahiro Okumura, left, and U.S. Navy Reserve Lt. Commander Patrick Zuchelli.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The ceremony, in which American and Japanese officials pour whiskey from a battle-damaged World War II canteen into the harbor as a peace offering, has been held on Oahu for three decades. But the tradition goes back much further. Read more

Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor, pleads USS Arizona survivor

