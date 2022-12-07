Blackened Canteen rite at Pearl Harbor marks peace offering
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:10 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
American and Japanese delegates held a ceremony and poured bourbon from a fire-charred World War II canteen into the water from the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday.
Bishop Shojun Tanaka of Tendai Mission of Hawai‘i led a prayer.
American and Japanese delegates held a ceremony and poured bourbon from a fire-charred World War II canteen into the water from the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday. At top are Consul General Yutaka Aoki, left, Japanese Consulate; Dr. Hiroya Sugano, director general of the Zero Fighter Admirers Association of Japan; retired Air Force Gen. Raymond Johns Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Sams III, director, National Parks Service.
In the second row, are Pearl Harbor survivors Herb Elfring, left, and Jack Holder.
Shaking hands as an act of peace and goodwill are Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Masahiro Okumura, left, and U.S. Navy Reserve Lt. Commander Patrick Zuchelli.