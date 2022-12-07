comscore Hawaii government workers can switch insurance providers
Hawaii News

Hawaii government workers can switch insurance providers

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

The board overseeing the Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund, which administers health benefits, voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Kaiser members to change their plans through June 30 or the end of the strike, whichever comes first. Read more

Previous Story
Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor, pleads USS Arizona survivor

Scroll Up