comscore More Hawaii households in poverty, report finds
Hawaii News

More Hawaii households in poverty, report finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.

Hawaii has seen a significant increase in the number of households living in poverty in the past few years, according to an Aloha United Way report released Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor, pleads USS Arizona survivor

Scroll Up