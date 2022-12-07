Ira Zunin: Red Hill, economy, climate are top Hawaii issues in 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Red Hill, the economy and climate are three of the gripping issues sure to affect life on the islands in 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look at the three of them:

Red Hill

There are those who would like us to believe that defueling Red Hill tanks will put the problem behind us, but sweet water security concerns continue to escalate, and severe health effects from jet fuel exposure continue to fester for thousands without adequate access to care.

After unpacking several million gallons of fuel in existing lines to enable workers to patch holes so pipes can carry off the 100 million or so gallons of jet fuel to safer places, we were once again blindsided this past week by one more spill.

This time, 1,300 gallons — initially reported as 1,100 — of concentrated, toxic firefighting foam was released. It has caused another in a series of delays in the Red Hill defueling plan. This toxic agent contains PFAS, which cause immune system impairment and increase risk for cancers of the kidney, liver, testicles, prostate and ovaries, plus lymphomas and leukemias. Manakai continues to treat many victims of Red Hill jet fuel exposure and is now beginning to conduct testing for exposure to PFAS.

Economy

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s pro­- jections for the Hawaii economy are deceptively rosy. The grand budget surplus augmented in large part by pandemic stimulus must be well placed and not quickly squandered. The depth and duration of an all but imminent recession in early 2023 must be managed with steady, skillful hands. At no time in history when inflation hit levels seen today has the U.S. had a soft landing.

Although the Federal Reserve has signaled a softening after four successive 75-point hikes to the funds rate, with a downshift toward 50 basis points next week, earnings reports generated in the first and second quarters of 2023 are likely to be bearish. The downturn will put more pressure on the homeless population and those seeking affordable housing. Many Hawaii businesses large and small will fail as a result of labor shortages, wage pressures, supply chain challenges and, most probably, softening demand. The other global economic engines will not be in a position to buoy the situation.

China’s outputs are much dampened owing to the housing bubble, “zero COVID” policy and emerging social unrest. The European Union is badly constrained by energy shortages this winter, resulting from difficulties in replacing that which had come from Russia. Many Third World countries are on the verge of default.

Climate change

Molten earth spewing from Mauna Loa reminds us what small and fragile creatures we are on this blue planet. Our civilization is badly missing the targets set to curb global warming, and climate events will be ever more daunting. Imminent sea level rise will not only erode our beaches and coastal properties; it will also further salinate our freshwater aquifers already under pressure from fuel and PFAS contamination at Red Hill.

In fact, three important wells adjacent to Red Hill have been shut down so as not to draw contamination toward them. New wells must now be drilled to support Hawaii’s residents and visitors. The risk of major weather events from a persistent La Nina are real. Whether from torrential rain, drought or hurricanes, climate change inevitably places pressure on the economy both to reduce our carbon footprint and to respond to crises that arise.

Disaster preparedness for environmental and health events requires planning, collaboration and economic resources. Much remains to be done to become resilient together.

