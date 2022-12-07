comscore Ira Zunin: Red Hill, economy, climate are top Hawaii issues in 2023
Hawaii News | Wealth of Health

Ira Zunin: Red Hill, economy, climate are top Hawaii issues in 2023

  • By Ira Zunin
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Local Activists gathered outside the gate of Pacific Fleet Navy Command Headquarters to protest on Feb. 2.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Local

    Activists gathered outside the gate of Pacific Fleet Navy Command Headquarters to protest on Feb. 2.

Red Hill, the economy and climate are three of the gripping issues sure to affect life on the islands in 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look at the three of them: Read more

Previous Story
Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor, pleads USS Arizona survivor

Scroll Up