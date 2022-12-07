Hawaii men’s basketball will see a familiar face in Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A series of fortunate events led to tonight’s basketball game between Hawaii and UNLV at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Locked out of the Thomas &Mack Center because of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo, the 8-0 Rebels were able to schedule a “home” game in neighboring Henderson. The Rainbow Warriors benefit with a game at the same site as the 2023 Big West Tournament.

“It’s a win-win situation,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “We get a game near our city, and they get to play at their conference tournament arena.”

The ’Bows, fresh off last week’s lackluster loss to Texas A&M Commerce, will be tested against the nation’s most menacing defense. The Rebels are parlaying 21.9 forced turnovers per game into 16.2 points.

There also is the subplot of UNLV guard Justin Webster facing his former team. Webster was the ’Bows’ co-captain in 2019-20, his second — and last — UH season before entering the transfer portal. “There will always be love for those guys,” Webster said.

The ’Bows’ first official road game of the season comes a week after their decaffeinated start and controversial finish in a loss to TAMUC. The ’Bows’ struggles were apparent on the boards, where they were outrebounded 43-31, including 13-4 on the offensive glass.

“The game’s very humbling,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “If you’re rebounding well, you’ve got to keep doing it. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. Things that could be your strengths can become your weaknesses. It certainly did. That was a 180. You’re talking about a good rebounding team that was a poor rebounding team. When you look in the mirror, that’s who you are. Right now, we’re not a good rebounding team.”

The ’Bows’ opponents are Rebels without a pause. They can pressure at different tiers, zip into the passing lanes, and harass the ball-handlers. “They can pressure one through five,” Ganot said. “They have great depth and great strength.”

Kruger said seniors Webster, Elijah Parquet, David Muoka, Luis Rodriguez and Victor Iwuakor set the tone, especially on defense. “Playing defense hard is the most selfless thing you can do,” Kruger said. “When you’re doing that on a possession-by-possession basis, where every single time you’re taking it seriously and working very hard, team chemistry seems to blend. (The seniors are) showing that they’re willing to do whatever they need to do for the team.”

Guard Keshon Gilbert leads the Rebels with 14.8 points per game on 54.5% shooting, including 58.3% from behind the arc. EJ Harkless, a guard who previously played at Oklahoma and Cal State Northridge, is averaging 14.5 points. Webster, a reserve guard, is hitting 42.1% of his 3s.

The Rebels’ aggressive drives have led to up-close baskets and pitches to open outside shooters. The Rebels average 35.5 paint points per game. They scored 70 in the paint in a 126-54 wipeout of Life Pacific.

“One of the strengths of our team is we have guys who can get by their defenders and get in the paint and kind of create for each other,” Kruger said.

The ’Bows are counting on 6-foot-9 Bernardo da Silva to serve as rim protector. Da Silva, who averages 8.1 rebounds, has worked on the balance of aggressiveness and caution. Backup centers Harry Rouhliadeff and Mor Seck are freshmen.

“I’ve got to be smarter,” said da Silva, who went the first 49 games of his UH career without fouling out before being assessed his fifth against Yale. ”Just do better at controlling rather than being aggressive defensively and also offensively.”

Two years ago, da Silva and Webster were UH roommates. Webster, who grew up in Dallas, said he left UH because he wanted to attend a school closer to his family and “for a change of scenery.”

“When he was here, when he left, I’ll say it forever, ‘I love Justin Webster,’” Ganot said. “I love his family. Great respect for him. We’ll always keep rooting for him — except for this game.”

Webster said: “Me settling down and getting over the fact I’m playing against my guys is going to be a tough part. I understand this is a business, and we’re not friends when we step on that court. That’s what’s going to make the game fun.”