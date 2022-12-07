Hawaii middle Amber Igiede named Pacific North Region first team
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
TONY AVELAR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 2
Hawaii’s Amber Igiede slammed the ball over LSU middle blocker Alia Williams during last Friday’s NCAA Tournament match in Stanford, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree