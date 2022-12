Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s citizens were overwhelmingly clear in 2002 regarding the original van cameras to catch speeders. We said no! Read more

I told everyone that it was only a matter of time before they were crammed down our throats. Then, if I recall correctly, we had similar bills between 2012 and 2020.

No means no. To our legislators, no means try harder. We were worn down; we just couldn’t say no forever. But should we have to?

The message is clear. Our voices don’t matter. Prove me wrong.

Joseph T. Bussen

Kailua

