Letter: Mail service on Oahu hardly ‘exceptional’

I read with interest your conversation with Honolulu Postmaster Kevin Nakaoka (“5 Questions With … ,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 2) and his claim of a “legacy of exceptional customer service in Honolulu.”

My weekly newsmagazines frequently arrive one to two weeks late. In a recent case, I received the Nov. 8 issue after the Nov. 22 issue. I’ve had to pay late fees because my mortgage payment was delayed in the mail. I recently received a demand letter from the Internal Revenue Service that claimed my 2021 income tax payment was late. Fortunately, the return was sent certified mail, return receipt requested, so I was able to document the mailing date. The return receipt was received more than four months after the return was mailed.

I wonder where my return sat for four months. Exceptional customer service? I’d be happy with basic competence.

George Krasnick

Kailua

