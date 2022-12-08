Editorial: Red-light cameras meant to protect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every driver knows, or should know, it’s illegal to run a red light, but knowing what the law says and following it are two separate things. When lawmakers debated Act 131 in 2019 to help with enforcement, advocates pointed to the preceding year as one of the deadliest on record. Read more

Every driver knows, or should know, it’s illegal to run a red light, but knowing what the law says and following it are two separate things. When lawmakers debated Act 131 in 2019 to help with enforcement, advocates pointed to the preceding year as one of the deadliest on record.

Nothing has stemmed the rise of traffic fatalities since the act was signed, making the red-light-camera law crucial to public safety, regardless of the legal complaints that are sure to follow.

This is especially true on Oahu, which continues in its transition to a “multimodal” transportation system. To protect such multimodal zones where drivers, cyclists and pedestrians cross paths, the statute authorized the new red-light safety program that finally has been implemented.

The first cameras in the initial network of 10 are operational at two sites: Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, and Vineyard and Liliha Street. And the trial stage is over: Photos catching the license plates of cars entering these intersections on a red light are now generating citations to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The cameras, being installed in three phases, is a welcome step to bolster what police can do to deter violations. Drivers’ frustration in traffic, and the human impulse to compensate with speed, can overcome awareness of the law. And if they don’t think any officer will catch them in the act, they’ll test the limits, at the peril of themselves and others.

Some devices, such as the raised crosswalks being installed across Oahu in recent months, aim to make speeding physically uncomfortable, as speed bumps do. But the red light cameras have a different focus by penalizing speed particularly where they cause the most accidents. And they inflict some financial pain: a fine of up to $200 for a first offense.

There is good reason for that. According to state figures, 1,879 crashes resulted from red-light and other violations at traffic signals between 2015 and 2020 statewide.

Opponents of similar programs often point to the likelihood that drivers will be more inclined to stop suddenly to avoid a violation, causing a rear-end crash.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit research and educational organization, would tend to agree, citing studies that document an increase in such collisions. But it also notes reductions in the most serious front-to-side collisions — a net improvement. And it’s hoped that as the red-light program spreads and becomes more common, driver attentiveness will grow to minimize rear-end fender benders.

Installation of the next camera, at Vineyard and Nuuanu Avenue, is underway and is due for completion in a few weeks. The remaining Phase 2 sites are Pali Highway and Vineyard, and Pali and School Street.

Phase 3 installations will follow: Likelike Highway and School Street, King Street and Ward Avenue, Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street, Beretania and Piikoi streets, and McCully and Algaroba streets.

Police officials rightly identify some benefits of the program, in addition to public safety, such as lowering court costs and insurance rates and freeing up police time.

There are a few legal critiques of red-light camera initiatives. Complaints commonly take aim at the fact that the citation goes to the vehicle’s registered owner, even if he or she was not at the wheel at the time.

Officials counter that focusing the camera on the license plate protects privacy, and that the law already places responsibility on car owners and gives them due process to defend themselves.

There is every reason to expect legal challenges to work their way through the courts in this case as well. But the system and the law that underlies it have a solid foundation at this juncture, one deserving of public respect.