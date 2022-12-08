comscore Federal inmate receives 7-year term for assaulting guards
Federal inmate receives 7-year term for assaulting guards

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for assaulting and seriously injuring two correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center Honolulu while he was in custody awaiting trial on another charge. Read more

