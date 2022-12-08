comscore Honolulu building permit delays might lead to refund
Hawaii News

Honolulu building permit delays might lead to refund

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Honolulu residents whose building permit applications are not approved within a year would receive a 75% refund under a bill that passed first reading Wednesday during the last City Council meeting of the year. Read more

