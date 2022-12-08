Pearl Harbor attack survivors reflect on 81st anniversary
VIDEO COURTESY DMA PACIFIC - HAWAII MEDIA BUREAU
Watch a video from the Pearl Harbor annual remembrance ceremony.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye saluted as they passed the USS Arizona Memorial.
Herbert Elfring, 100, who was stationed at Camp Malakole near Barber’s Point during the attack, was joined at the ceremony by his granddaughter, Leigh Anne Eaton.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired Cmdr. Karl Schab, left, attended an observance of the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack Wednesday with his father, Ira “Ike” Schab, a Pearl Harbor survivor.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Marines performed a rifle salute before a Navy bugler played taps during Wednesday’s ceremony at Pearl Harbor.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale flashed shakas.
