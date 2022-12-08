comscore Pearl Harbor attack survivors reflect on 81st anniversary
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor attack survivors reflect on 81st anniversary

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY DMA PACIFIC - HAWAII MEDIA BUREAU

    Watch a video from the Pearl Harbor annual remembrance ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye saluted as they passed the USS Arizona Memorial.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye saluted as they passed the USS Arizona Memorial.

  • Herbert Elfring, 100, who was stationed at Camp Malakole near Barber’s Point during the attack, was joined at the ceremony by his granddaughter, Leigh Anne Eaton.

    Herbert Elfring, 100, who was stationed at Camp Malakole near Barber’s Point during the attack, was joined at the ceremony by his granddaughter, Leigh Anne Eaton.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired Cmdr. Karl Schab, left, attended an observance of the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack Wednesday with his father, Ira “Ike” Schab, a Pearl Harbor survivor.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Retired Cmdr. Karl Schab, left, attended an observance of the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack Wednesday with his father, Ira “Ike” Schab, a Pearl Harbor survivor.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Marines performed a rifle salute before a Navy bugler played taps during Wednesday’s ceremony at Pearl Harbor.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Marines performed a rifle salute before a Navy bugler played taps during Wednesday’s ceremony at Pearl Harbor.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale flashed shakas.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale flashed shakas.

Ira “Ike” Schab, now 102 years old, joined fellow survivors and members of the community Wednesday at Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the attack hosted by the National Park Service and the Navy. Read more

Previous Story
2 Oahu homicide cases under investigation

Scroll Up