comscore Celia Downes: World Cup’s action offers thrills for fans both old, new
Sports

Celia Downes: World Cup’s action offers thrills for fans both old, new

  • By Celia Downes cdownes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Japanese players bowed to their fans on Monday after losing to Croatia in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Japanese players bowed to their fans on Monday after losing to Croatia in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

The men’s World Cup has been going on since last month, and I wish I knew more about soccer to better appreciate the action that’s transpired so far. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 7, 2022

Scroll Up