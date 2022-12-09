Letter: Gun carry should be open and visible to all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

May I offer an option on bearing weapons that would have been obvious when our Constitution was approved?

Make concealed-carry illegal, except for sworn officers of law enforcement. Anyone with a permit to carry a handgun should wear it in an obvious holster, visible to all, with some sort of access-deterrent device such as a four-digit PIN.

This person also must wear their photo permit on a lanyard around the neck, much as doctors, nurses and schoolchildren wear every day. The largest print on the permit should be the expiration date so that people with average vision can read it from 15 feet away. People needing to carry a weapon without a security device could wear a different color permit. Carrying a weapon with an expired permit, or forgetting the permit, should be more than a misdemeanor.

This would let the rest of us know who is or is not packing. Those of us who oppose handguns can drop our purchases and leave, and make it immediately obvious to management that we will not patronize establishments that allow weapons.

Mary Macmillan

Mililani

