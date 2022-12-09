Letter: Hawaii’s youth lead way to a sustainable future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After attending an infrastructure breakout session at the recent student- driven Climate Future Forum, my new mantra regarding proposed housing developments is: “Can families afford a unit and can that ahupuaa withstand the immediate and long-term environmental impacts from construction to completion, mauka to makai?”

Mahalo to those keiki who attended and facilitated the meaningful conversations and call to action. And mahalo to the adults who encouraged their mo‘opuna to become stewards and champions of preserving the aina and designing communities with plans for robust, local and nutritious food production.

The next steps are increased engagement as school-community and government leaders implement strategic sustainability plans in their respective and future school districts.

Sam Kakazu

Kaneohe

