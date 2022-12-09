comscore Honolulu man, 67, is indicted over forged court documents
Hawaii News

Honolulu man, 67, is indicted over forged court documents

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

A 67-year-old Honolulu man accused of forging a federal court order in the name of a sitting judge and using it to trick an Ewa Beach woman into paying him thousands of dollars for fake legal services was released on bail Thursday. Read more

