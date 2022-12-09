comscore Japanese, U.S. officials urge peace at memorial event
Hawaii News

Japanese, U.S. officials urge peace at memorial event

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki gives remarks at the annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island Thursday, one of many events this week commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

    Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki gives remarks at the annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island Thursday, one of many events this week commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki, left, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett present wreaths at the former mooring spot of the USS Arizona during a joint remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

    Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki, left, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett present wreaths at the former mooring spot of the USS Arizona during a joint remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki, flanked by the USS Arizona Memorial, gave remarks Thursday at the annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island.

    Japanese Honolulu Consul General Yataka Aoki, flanked by the USS Arizona Memorial, gave remarks Thursday at the annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett told attendees at Tuesday’s annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island that the alliance between the two countries is “the most crucial alliance in the world for the 21st century.”

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett told attendees at Tuesday’s annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island that the alliance between the two countries is “the most crucial alliance in the world for the 21st century.”

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pearl Harbor National Memorial Superintendent Tom Leatherman told the crowd that honoring the dead means in part remembering that “war is a costly measure where no one truly wins, and our youth — the future — are the ones who suffer the most.”

    Pearl Harbor National Memorial Superintendent Tom Leatherman told the crowd that honoring the dead means in part remembering that “war is a costly measure where no one truly wins, and our youth — the future — are the ones who suffer the most.”

The ceremony was held at the former mooring spot of the USS Arizona, looking down at the memorial that now marks the final resting place of crew members who went down with the ship. Read more

