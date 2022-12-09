comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers share their Hawaii volcano stories
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers share their Hawaii volcano stories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • BOB SIGALL PHOTO When I showed this photo to my roommate, she pointed to the figure at the left and yelled “Pele!”

    When I showed this photo to my roommate, she pointed to the figure at the left and yelled “Pele!”

  • BOB SIGALL PHOTO Spectators watched as lava flowed inside Halemaumau Crater in 1967.

    Spectators watched as lava flowed inside Halemaumau Crater in 1967.

With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, I thought I’d ask readers about their first experience with the volcano. Read more

